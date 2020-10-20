Short Interest in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rises By 17.3%

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Exfo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Exfo from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

EXFO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.