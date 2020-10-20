Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 16.2%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,446,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 5,548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,058.5 days.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

