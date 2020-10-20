Short Interest in HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Increases By 16.2%

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HLDCY stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a boost from HENDERSON LD DE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. HENDERSON LD DE/S’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLDCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

