Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Declines By 20.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.