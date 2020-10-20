Short Interest in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Grows By 17.0%

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE AGZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,498. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $124.18.
iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile
