Short Interest in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Grows By 17.0%

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE AGZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,498. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

