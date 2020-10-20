Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Rises By 18.6%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11.

