Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Rises By 18.6%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Origin Agritech stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $14.19.
About Origin Agritech
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.