Short Interest in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Rises By 18.6%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Origin Agritech stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.