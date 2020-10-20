Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Declines By 14.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PTSI opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $66.39.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $92.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.