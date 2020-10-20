Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Declines By 14.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of PTSI opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $66.39.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $92.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
