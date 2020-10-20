Short Interest in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Rises By 22.8%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 541,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

POOL opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.88. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $363.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.2% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

