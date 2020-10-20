Short Interest in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expands By 23.5%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 74.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 33.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

