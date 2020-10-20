Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Declines By 16.6%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RCON stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

