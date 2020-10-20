Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Declines By 16.4%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.81. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

