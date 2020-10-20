Short Interest in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grows By 25.4%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

