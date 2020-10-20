Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreases By 19.3%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

VNOM stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

