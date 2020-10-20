Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 62.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.