Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SGLB stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

