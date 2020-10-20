Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SILC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Silicom stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.49. Silicom has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicom by 54.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Silicom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

