Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $11.82 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.