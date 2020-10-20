Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,639,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 230.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 693,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 179.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 333,629 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

