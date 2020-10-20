Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Cap of $231,042.69

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $231,042.69 and approximately $493.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007701 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005444 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

