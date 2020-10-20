Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

