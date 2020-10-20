SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Oct 20 Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a oct 20 dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 221.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

