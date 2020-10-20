SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of SLM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

