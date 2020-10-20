Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Shares Gap Down to $1,241.00

Shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,241.00, but opened at $1,175.00. Softcat plc (SCT.L) shares last traded at $1,143.00, with a volume of 1,071,482 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,197.33 ($15.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

