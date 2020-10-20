Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOHU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.45. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 195.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sohu.com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

