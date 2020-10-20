Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Position Increased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Soleno Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.52% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,884,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,811,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,249. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

