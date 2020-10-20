Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SON opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77.
In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sonoco Products Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
