Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

