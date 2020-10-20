Sora Tops One Day Volume of $1.41 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Sora has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and $1.41 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora token can now be purchased for about $59.08 or 0.00496569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sora

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

Sora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

