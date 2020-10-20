South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

