Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,420. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

