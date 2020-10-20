SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 11.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,066,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 37,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,594. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.