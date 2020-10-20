SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. 27,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,063. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

