SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 260,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.