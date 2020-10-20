SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.