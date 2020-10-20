SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of EDIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

