Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Spire by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

