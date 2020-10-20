Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $295.00

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.00, but opened at $306.00. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $294.50, with a volume of 83,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

