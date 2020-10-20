Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 199.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

SBPH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $24.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

