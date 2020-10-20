SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) vs. Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Head-To-Head Survey

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) and SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chicago Rivet & Machine and SPX Flow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX Flow 3 1 5 0 2.22

SPX Flow has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential downside of 15.86%. Given SPX Flow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPX Flow is more favorable than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and SPX Flow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.61 $540,000.00 N/A N/A SPX Flow $1.51 billion 1.28 -$95.10 million $1.87 24.24

Chicago Rivet & Machine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPX Flow.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and SPX Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21% SPX Flow -15.43% 6.51% 2.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of SPX Flow shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SPX Flow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Flow has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX Flow beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands for customers in the oil and gas, nuclear, and other power industries. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers primarily under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

