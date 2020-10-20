Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.12.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.55 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4,234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $2,623,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.