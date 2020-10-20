Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $42.56

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.56, but opened at $41.10. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 868,906 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

