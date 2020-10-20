Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,235.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 447,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

