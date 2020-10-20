Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

