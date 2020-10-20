Steem Tops One Day Volume of $3.57 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and $3.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,897.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.98 or 0.02059105 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00625357 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009960 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 406,311,733 coins and its circulating supply is 389,337,639 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, RuDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

