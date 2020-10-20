Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Gate.io and Indodax. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $241.50 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00242649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00086912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01327799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00149667 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 100,050.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,695 coins and its circulating supply is 20,831,407,892 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Indodax, Huobi, Stronghold, ABCC, RippleFox, Cryptomate, CryptoMarket, OKEx, Stellarport, Koinex, C2CX, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Exrates, CoinEgg, Exmo, Liquid, Ovis, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Kuna, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Koineks, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Kraken, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Kryptono.

