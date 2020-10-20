Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STL opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

