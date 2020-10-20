Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Down to $229.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.00, but opened at $222.00. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $230.50, with a volume of 390,095 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STCK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.38.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

