Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Down to $229.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.00, but opened at $222.00. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $230.50, with a volume of 390,095 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STCK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.38.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.