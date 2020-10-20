Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 2,665 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock traded up $14.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.89. 133,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,660. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.