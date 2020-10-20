Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

STRA opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 271.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

