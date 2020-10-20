Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Julian Dunkerton Purchases 29,216 Shares

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £44,992.64 ($58,783.17).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Julian Dunkerton acquired 91,817 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25).

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Dunkerton bought 148,177 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88).

Shares of LON:SDRY traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148.40 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 397,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

